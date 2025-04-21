Bharat Lubricants: Celebrating 40 Years with Game-Changing Innovations

Bharat Lubricants, a key player in India's lubricant industry, celebrates its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1984 by Satish Kumar Gupta, the company remains committed to innovation, marked by the recent launch of the Biker Chain Spray and Biker Chain Cleaner.

These products, created for the dynamic Indian biking community, aim to provide superior protection and performance. CEO Rahul Gupta emphasizes the deep bond between riders and their machines, highlighting the company's focus on safety and reliability.

Beyond its product offerings, Bharat Lubricants is also investing in sustainable practices to ensure a greener future. The firm's eco-friendly initiatives align with its dual mission of serving customers today while safeguarding the environment for tomorrow.

