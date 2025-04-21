Nippon Express Strengthens India's Supply Chain with New Warehouse Expansions

Nippon Express (India) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is taking significant steps to bolster its logistics capabilities in India. The company has expanded warehouse facilities in Pataudi, Haryana, and at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as part of its broader strategy to establish a stronger presence in India.

At the Pataudi warehouse, approximately 9,200 square meters have been added to accommodate growing customer demand. This state-of-the-art facility includes advanced fire alarm systems, sprinklers, and dock levelers, ensuring safe and efficient operations. Meanwhile, the airport warehouse, crucial for handling transit cargo and customs clearance, has been expanded by 1.5 times, ready to meet increased cargo volumes.

The NX Group aims to improve its logistics functions within India and leverage its global network for international transportation services. These expansions are a step towards realizing their long-term vision of becoming a prominent global logistics player, enhancing business activities for their customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)