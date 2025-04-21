Left Menu

EPFO Sees Surge in New Subscribers Amid Growing Employment Prospects

EPFO reports a 3.99% increase in net members in February 2025, adding 16.10 lakh new subscribers. The growth reflects rising employment opportunities, outreach program success, and increased awareness of employee benefits, with a significant youth participation. Female membership also shows robust growth, promoting workforce diversity.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has witnessed a rise in new members, adding 16.10 lakh net subscribers in February 2025. This marks a 3.99% year-on-year increase compared to the previous February, reflecting enhanced employment prospects and growing awareness of employee benefits.

February saw around 7.39 lakh new subscribers, with the 18-25 age group leading at 4.27 lakh new entrants or 57.71% of total new subscribers, indicating a significant influx of young job seekers. Female subscribers are also on the rise, with a notable increase in net payroll addition for women.

State-wise data shows Maharashtra at the forefront, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and others in net payroll addition. Industries such as fish processing, IT, and aviation have shown significant gains. The EPFO's outreach and data updating continues to play a crucial role in this trend.

Latest News

