Game Changers: The Rapid Rise of Pickleball and Padel in India

Pickleball and Padel are revolutionizing the fitness landscape in India, growing in popularity during the pandemic. Anant Jangwal, CEO of Play Padel, explains their origins, potential for expansion, and the challenges entrepreneurs face in entering this burgeoning market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST
A Reality Check For Pickleball And Padel In India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid dialogue, Anant Jangwal, the founder and CEO of Play Padel, sheds light on the meteoric rise of Pickleball and Padel in India's sports scene. These sports, barely known a year ago, are now the subject of lively discussions in upscale gatherings, while rapidly gaining traction in metro cities.

Originating from the U.S. and Mexico respectively, Pickleball and Padel are hybrid sports that combine elements from other racquet sports. Their surge in popularity in the West during the COVID-19 pandemic is now reflecting in India, with cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad seeing noticeable uptakes as people seek entertaining outdoor activities.

With the current nascent market potentially bracing for exponential growth, the expectation is to see up to 1,000 Padel courts and 2,500 Pickleball courts in India by 2028. However, Jangwal cautions that despite the promising growth rates, the business faces hurdles such as oversupply of courts and increased competition for premium facilities, akin to trends observed in Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

