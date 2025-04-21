Investor Jitters: Massive Sell-Off Hits U.S. Bond Funds

In a significant market movement, U.S. bond funds witnessed heavy selling as investors rushed to shed holdings amid growing fears of inflation and a potential economic recession. The sell-off, linked to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, saw net outflows reach $10.07 billion for the week ending April 16, according to data from LSEG Lipper.

Breaking down the numbers, U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds experienced disposals totaling $6.3 billion, following a similar trend from the previous week. Contrary to this, investors poured $6.82 billion into short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds, indicating a flight to perceived safety.

Equity funds also took a hit, with net sales amounting to $10.62 billion. Sectors such as technology, healthcare, and consumer staples were not spared, registering sales of $819 million, $514 million, and $348 million respectively. Additionally, money market funds saw outflows of $131.74 billion, marking a continued trend of investor caution.

