Investor Jitters: Massive Sell-Off Hits U.S. Bond Funds
U.S. bond funds experienced substantial outflows as investors reacted to fears of inflation spurred by President Trump's tariff measures. During the week ending April 16, bond fund withdrawals totaled $10.07 billion. Simultaneously, short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds saw a net $6.3 billion sell-off, while government and treasury funds attracted $6.82 billion.
In a significant market movement, U.S. bond funds witnessed heavy selling as investors rushed to shed holdings amid growing fears of inflation and a potential economic recession. The sell-off, linked to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, saw net outflows reach $10.07 billion for the week ending April 16, according to data from LSEG Lipper.
Breaking down the numbers, U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds experienced disposals totaling $6.3 billion, following a similar trend from the previous week. Contrary to this, investors poured $6.82 billion into short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds, indicating a flight to perceived safety.
Equity funds also took a hit, with net sales amounting to $10.62 billion. Sectors such as technology, healthcare, and consumer staples were not spared, registering sales of $819 million, $514 million, and $348 million respectively. Additionally, money market funds saw outflows of $131.74 billion, marking a continued trend of investor caution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends
India's Inflation Set to Hit Historic Lows Amid Global Trade Shifts
Inflation Crisis Hits Bolivia: Skyrocketing Prices and Fuel Shortages
Tariff Fears Drive Shoppers to Stockpile: A Preemptive Struggle Against Inflation
WPI Inflation Dips in March Amidst Global Trade Uncertainties