Morocco Leads 4th AU Training Cycle for African Election Observers in Rabat

The 4th annual training cycle for African election observers officially commenced on Monday in Rabat, bringing together senior officials, civil society actors, and election experts from across the African continent. The prestigious event, a flagship initiative in African electoral capacity building, was co-chaired by Mr. Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and Mr. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

This high-level training session, hosted from April 21st to 25th, represents a continued collaboration between the Kingdom of Morocco and the African Union’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department. It is a critical component of Morocco’s broader continental strategy, championed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to support the development of a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Africa through institutional strengthening and democratic governance.

Widespread Continental Participation

The 2025 edition has drawn participation from over 120 individuals, including young leaders, civil society representatives, electoral experts, and high-ranking officials from all five regions of Africa. Attendees represent more than 52 AU member states, including countries currently undergoing significant political transitions such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Niger, and Sudan.

A standout feature of this year’s training is the robust female presence, with women making up 68% of the participants. This strong representation reflects both the AU’s and Morocco’s strategic emphasis on gender inclusion and the empowerment of women in political processes and democratic governance.

Institutional Commitment to Electoral Capacity

Now in its fourth consecutive year, this specialized training program has solidified Morocco’s role as the leading provider of skilled African election observers. Through this initiative, the Kingdom plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness, credibility, and impartiality of election observation missions across Africa.

The training cycle includes theoretical modules, simulations, and practical workshops focusing on international electoral standards, conflict-sensitive observation, electoral dispute resolution, and the use of digital tools in monitoring elections. It also prepares participants to operate in diverse and complex political environments, enabling them to respond effectively to challenges commonly faced during electoral periods.

The program’s curriculum aligns with directives from the African Union’s Conference of Heads of State and Government. Specifically, it implements resolutions from the February 2025 AU Summit, where Morocco was formally called upon to scale up its electoral capacity-building efforts continent-wide.

Highlight: 2nd Dialogue-Seminar on Inclusive Governance

An integral component of this year’s training is the 2nd Dialogue-Seminar on Elections and Democracy in Africa. Themed “Inclusive Governance: Amplifying Women’s Leadership in African Electoral and Democratic Processes,” the seminar brings additional depth to the week’s agenda.

Experts, political figures, academics, and civil society leaders are gathering to explore innovative pathways for increasing female participation in political leadership and electoral management. Sessions focus on overcoming structural barriers to women’s political engagement, best practices in inclusive electoral reforms, and case studies from countries where gender parity has made substantial democratic gains.

Rabat’s Strategic Role in AU Electoral Vision

Through its consistent hosting of the training program in Rabat, Morocco is not only delivering technical training but also helping the AU build a comprehensive database of skilled election observers ready to be deployed during key electoral events. The long-term goal is to institutionalize a continental corps of professional election monitors committed to defending democratic values, transparency, and electoral integrity.

This Rabat-based initiative complements broader AU peace and security strategies by promoting legitimate political transitions, reducing post-electoral conflict risks, and reinforcing democratic culture.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Impact

As the 4th edition concludes, participants will return to their home countries with enhanced knowledge and a renewed commitment to serve as impartial guardians of democratic processes. The graduates of this cycle will join a growing network of AU-certified observers who are reshaping electoral landscapes across Africa through professionalism and integrity.

The training cycle is expected to continue annually, with Morocco reaffirming its readiness to support and expand its contributions to Africa’s democratic transformation.

With each passing year, the Rabat training program emerges as a cornerstone of the African Union’s electoral framework—one that not only reinforces political stability but also nurtures a new generation of African leaders committed to transparency, peace, and inclusive governance.