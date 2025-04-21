Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Feedback Drive: Shaping the Future of Urban Commutes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation launches an online customer satisfaction survey to assess commuter feedback. Organized by the London-based Transport Strategy Centre, this initiative aims to gather insights into various service aspects, enabling improvements in overall service quality for enhanced commuter experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:06 IST
Delhi Metro's Feedback Drive: Shaping the Future of Urban Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is launching an online customer satisfaction survey starting Tuesday, which will run until May 19. This initiative is part of the COMET benchmarking group's effort to gather public feedback on metro services, as organized by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) in London.

This marks the 12th edition of the survey, aimed at understanding commuter opinions on various aspects of Delhi Metro operations. Participants can provide suggestions to improve service quality.

Available on the DMRC website in both English and Hindi, the survey invites commuters to share insights on service availability, accessibility, ease of use, travel information, reliability, customer care, comfort, security, and overall satisfaction. Feedback will assist in understanding customer expectations and learning from effective practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025