Delhi Metro's Feedback Drive: Shaping the Future of Urban Commutes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is launching an online customer satisfaction survey starting Tuesday, which will run until May 19. This initiative is part of the COMET benchmarking group's effort to gather public feedback on metro services, as organized by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) in London.

This marks the 12th edition of the survey, aimed at understanding commuter opinions on various aspects of Delhi Metro operations. Participants can provide suggestions to improve service quality.

Available on the DMRC website in both English and Hindi, the survey invites commuters to share insights on service availability, accessibility, ease of use, travel information, reliability, customer care, comfort, security, and overall satisfaction. Feedback will assist in understanding customer expectations and learning from effective practices.

