Orlando Airport Drama: Delta Plane Evacuated After Engine Fire

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying nearly 300 passengers faced a scare on Monday when an engine fire erupted after it pushed back from the gate at Orlando International Airport. The Airbus A330, bound for Atlanta, caught fire around 11:15 a.m. local time, leading to an emergency evacuation using slides.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that no injuries were reported and confirmed an investigation into the incident. Delta revealed that Flight 1213 had 282 passengers and 12 crew members on board when the flames were spotted in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's engines.

This event adds to a growing list of recent aviation safety concerns in the United States. Thanks to the swift action of the flight crew and adherence to evacuation procedures, tragedy was averted.

(With inputs from agencies.)