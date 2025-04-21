Left Menu

Orlando Airport Drama: Delta Plane Evacuated After Engine Fire

A Delta Air Lines flight with nearly 300 passengers was evacuated at Orlando International Airport after suffering an engine fire. The incident occurred as the plane was preparing for departure to Atlanta. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The FAA will conduct an investigation into the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:52 IST
Orlando Airport Drama: Delta Plane Evacuated After Engine Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying nearly 300 passengers faced a scare on Monday when an engine fire erupted after it pushed back from the gate at Orlando International Airport. The Airbus A330, bound for Atlanta, caught fire around 11:15 a.m. local time, leading to an emergency evacuation using slides.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that no injuries were reported and confirmed an investigation into the incident. Delta revealed that Flight 1213 had 282 passengers and 12 crew members on board when the flames were spotted in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's engines.

This event adds to a growing list of recent aviation safety concerns in the United States. Thanks to the swift action of the flight crew and adherence to evacuation procedures, tragedy was averted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025