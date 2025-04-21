Left Menu

Trump's Strain on the Fed: Tensions, Tariffs, and Economic Woes

President Donald Trump urges the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, repeating criticism of Chair Jerome Powell. Trump's tariffs and economic pressures create concerns about inflation and potential recession. The Fed, maintaining caution, faces pressure as markets react to Trump's stance with falling stocks and rising bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:29 IST
Trump's Strain on the Fed: Tensions, Tariffs, and Economic Woes
economy

President Donald Trump is vocally urging the Federal Reserve to immediately reduce interest rates, aiming to prevent an economic slowdown. Trump's call reiterates his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who insists on withholding any policy changes until clearer signals about inflation emerge from Trump's tariff plans.

The ongoing tension between Trump's administration and the Fed has unnerved financial markets. Stocks dipped and bond yields rose as investors weighed potential conflicts over monetary policy. Trump has hinted he might want to remove Powell from his role, although the legal viability and governance structure might make such a move difficult.

Trump's pressure coincides with fears of an economic slowdown due to import tariffs. While inflation remains above the 2% target, the Fed is cautious regarding inflationary impacts. Trump's social media criticism further dented market confidence, highlighting the delicate balance the Fed must maintain in its upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025