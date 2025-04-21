Left Menu

Retail Giants Brace for Tariff Impact in White House Talks

President Donald Trump will meet with leading retailers to discuss the impact of tariffs on their operations. Top executives from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's are scheduled to attend. The tariffs, especially those targeting China, are expected to elevate costs on consumer goods significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:21 IST
In a significant development, President Donald Trump is poised to engage with key figures from major retail companies to address the repercussions of broad-based tariffs on their operations, according to a White House source.

Scheduled for Monday afternoon, the meeting will host representatives from prominent firms including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target, all of which are heavily reliant on imports, largely from China. These tariffs, particularly those imposing hefty levies on Chinese goods, threaten to escalate consumer costs in the coming months.

With the stock market response already volatile, fueled by both Trump's tariff strategy and Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's economic warnings, this meeting could be pivotal in shaping future policies affecting import-heavy retailers substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

