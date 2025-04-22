Chhattisgarh CM Showcases Industrial Prowess in Mumbai
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visits Mumbai to attend key events focusing on the textile and steel industries, showcasing the state's new industrial policy and investment potential. Sai will participate in the CMAI Fab Show and address the 'India Steel 2025' event with top industrialists and policymakers.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Mumbai. The focal point of this visit is his participation in crucial events related to the textile and steel industries, scheduled for April 23 and 24, according to official sources.
During the visit, Sai will unveil Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy and outline the state's investment potential and infrastructural ambitions to leading industrialists and policymakers. On April 23, he will attend the CMAI Fab Show, a prestigious event organized by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, which gathers prominent figures from garment manufacturing, export, and branding sectors.
Sai will highlight the incentives available in the textile sector under the state's new industrial policy. The following day, he will participate as a special guest at 'India Steel 2025,' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtually. Sai is also expected to present Chhattisgarh's strategic vision for development and engage with potential investors in a roundtable discussion at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.
