EMU Bogie Derailed: Smooth Recovery Ensures No Disruptions

An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) bogie derailed on Tuesday in Chennai, causing no injuries or traffic disruptions, according to officials from Southern Railway.

The incident occurred when the 4th bogie of the Avadi EMU derailed at 11:08 a.m. while leaving Chennai Beach suburban yard, traveling at a speed of 15 kmph.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment. Meanwhile, train operations continue smoothly as the mainline tracks remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)