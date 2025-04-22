EMU Bogie Derailed: Smooth Recovery Ensures No Disruptions
An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) bogie derailed in Chennai, causing no injuries or disruptions to traffic. The 4th bogie of the Avadi EMU derailed at a low speed of 15 kmph. The mainline tracks remained clear, ensuring uninterrupted train operations. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.
An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) bogie derailed on Tuesday in Chennai, causing no injuries or traffic disruptions, according to officials from Southern Railway.
The incident occurred when the 4th bogie of the Avadi EMU derailed at 11:08 a.m. while leaving Chennai Beach suburban yard, traveling at a speed of 15 kmph.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment. Meanwhile, train operations continue smoothly as the mainline tracks remain unaffected.
