Left Menu

Mumbai Leads the Charge: India's Real Estate Boom

The Indian real estate sector attracted USD 26.7 billion in equity investments over three years, with Mumbai taking the largest share. A CII-CBRE report highlights the dominance of gateway cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, driven by robust urban infrastructure and investment-grade projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:23 IST
Mumbai Leads the Charge: India's Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's real estate market has emerged as a major investment hub, drawing USD 26.7 billion in equity investments over the last three calendar years, as per a report by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Mumbai, with its advanced infrastructure and investment-grade projects, claimed the lion's share with USD 6.9 billion, representing 26% of the total inflows.

The report, 'Bricks & Billions - Mapping the Financing Landscape of Real Estate', outlines the significant role played by major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, which collectively pulled in about USD 16.5 billion, accounting for a 62% share. This influx is attributed to the cities' strong demand across asset classes and formalising real estate ecosystems.

Investment trends featured prominently in the report, with land and development sites attracting 44% of equity investments, followed by built-up office assets at 32%. Tier-II cities also captured approximately USD 3 billion, underscoring India's growing real estate footprint. Stakeholders are optimistic about the sector's structuring, transparency, and global attractiveness, foreseeing an era of sustained growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025