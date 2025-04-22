Mumbai Leads the Charge: India's Real Estate Boom

India's real estate market has emerged as a major investment hub, drawing USD 26.7 billion in equity investments over the last three calendar years, as per a report by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Mumbai, with its advanced infrastructure and investment-grade projects, claimed the lion's share with USD 6.9 billion, representing 26% of the total inflows.

The report, 'Bricks & Billions - Mapping the Financing Landscape of Real Estate', outlines the significant role played by major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, which collectively pulled in about USD 16.5 billion, accounting for a 62% share. This influx is attributed to the cities' strong demand across asset classes and formalising real estate ecosystems.

Investment trends featured prominently in the report, with land and development sites attracting 44% of equity investments, followed by built-up office assets at 32%. Tier-II cities also captured approximately USD 3 billion, underscoring India's growing real estate footprint. Stakeholders are optimistic about the sector's structuring, transparency, and global attractiveness, foreseeing an era of sustained growth and innovation.

