Hyundai and IndianOil Drive Hydrogen Fuel Future in India
Hyundai Motor India and IndianOil have joined forces to explore hydrogen fuel cell vehicle viability through a new partnership. As part of the agreement, Hyundai's NEXO FCEV will undergo extensive testing on Indian roads. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainability, energy security, and foster India's hydrogen ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has entered a significant agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to investigate the potential for widespread use of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across India. The partnership includes the handover of a Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen FCEV to IndianOil for real-world testing over a 40,000 km trial period.
As part of the two-year experiment, both companies will closely monitor the vehicle's longevity and operational reliability. Additionally, a comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis, factoring in periodic maintenance, will assess the economic and environmental advantages of adopting hydrogen-powered vehicles in India.
Unsoo Kim, HMIL's Managing Director, highlighted the collaboration's goal of unlocking green hydrogen's potential, describing it as a move towards making this energy source more accessible and sustainable. Meanwhile, Dr. Alok Sharma of IndianOil emphasized how this alliance aligns with India's ambitions for energy security and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff