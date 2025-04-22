Hyundai and IndianOil Drive Hydrogen Fuel Future in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has entered a significant agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to investigate the potential for widespread use of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across India. The partnership includes the handover of a Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen FCEV to IndianOil for real-world testing over a 40,000 km trial period.

As part of the two-year experiment, both companies will closely monitor the vehicle's longevity and operational reliability. Additionally, a comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis, factoring in periodic maintenance, will assess the economic and environmental advantages of adopting hydrogen-powered vehicles in India.

Unsoo Kim, HMIL's Managing Director, highlighted the collaboration's goal of unlocking green hydrogen's potential, describing it as a move towards making this energy source more accessible and sustainable. Meanwhile, Dr. Alok Sharma of IndianOil emphasized how this alliance aligns with India's ambitions for energy security and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.

