Havells India Achieves 15.73% Profit Surge in March Quarter
Havells India Ltd reported a significant 15.73% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 517 crore, compared to Rs 446.7 crore the previous year. The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.24%, reaching Rs 6,543.56 crore, and the total income was up by 19.83%.
Consumer electrical product major Havells India Ltd has announced a noteworthy 15.73% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, which soared to Rs 517 crore, outperforming last year's Rs 446.7 crore for the same period, as revealed in their regulatory filing.
The organization experienced a robust 20.24% increase in operating revenue, totaling Rs 6,543.56 crore in the March quarter. Compared to the previous fiscal year's performance, this is a substantial leap forward from Rs 5,442.02 crore.
In a statement, Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta highlighted that large appliances and cables were significant contributors to the revenue hike, despite persistent inflationary pressures affecting consumer sentiment. The company board also announced a final dividend of 600% or Rs 6 per share as shares settled at Rs 1,664.75 on BSE, marking a slight increase from the prior close.
