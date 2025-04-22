Euro Zone Bonds Shine as U.S. Tensions Rise

Euro zone government bonds continued to outshine U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday as traders sought safety. This market shift followed President Donald Trump's recent Fed criticisms, casting doubt on the central bank's independence and signaling potential U.S. economic slowdowns.

President Trump reiterated calls for interest rate cuts, contradicting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's stance. Concerns about U.S. asset stability heightened, driven by fears of Trump's potential policy interventions.

Euro zone bond yields showed notable movement influenced by both U.S. trade policies and ECB actions. The market is keeping a close watch on future inflation predictions and economic growth indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)