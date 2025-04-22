In a significant move to simplify the administrative process for Virginia tobacco growers, the Indian government has announced an extension of the renewal period for relevant certificates and licenses from one to three years. This measure is part of the broader initiative to enhance the ease of doing business for agricultural stakeholders.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended specific sub-rules of the Tobacco Board Rules, 1976, reflecting these changes, with implementation slated for the 2025-26 crop season in Andhra Pradesh. The official release indicates that this change will impact approximately 83,500 farmers and cover around 91,000 barns across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Odisha.

Virginia tobacco cultivation in India is tightly regulated under the Tobacco Board Act, 1975, requiring growers to secure a certificate of registration and a barn operation license. As India is the second-largest producer and fourth-largest exporter of unmanufactured tobacco globally, contributing significantly to the national exchequer, this regulatory relaxation is poised to benefit both farmers and the industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)