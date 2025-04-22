Left Menu

India Eases Regulation for Tobacco Farmers: Three-Year License Renewal Introduced

The Indian government has extended the renewal period for Virginia tobacco growers' registration and barn operation licenses from one to three years. This move aims to alleviate the administrative burden on over 83,500 farmers across several states, starting from the 2025-26 crop season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:44 IST
India Eases Regulation for Tobacco Farmers: Three-Year License Renewal Introduced
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to simplify the administrative process for Virginia tobacco growers, the Indian government has announced an extension of the renewal period for relevant certificates and licenses from one to three years. This measure is part of the broader initiative to enhance the ease of doing business for agricultural stakeholders.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended specific sub-rules of the Tobacco Board Rules, 1976, reflecting these changes, with implementation slated for the 2025-26 crop season in Andhra Pradesh. The official release indicates that this change will impact approximately 83,500 farmers and cover around 91,000 barns across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Odisha.

Virginia tobacco cultivation in India is tightly regulated under the Tobacco Board Act, 1975, requiring growers to secure a certificate of registration and a barn operation license. As India is the second-largest producer and fourth-largest exporter of unmanufactured tobacco globally, contributing significantly to the national exchequer, this regulatory relaxation is poised to benefit both farmers and the industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025