Terror in Paradise: Kashmir's Tourism Dream Shattered
Kashmir's booming tourism industry has suffered a severe blow after a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, killing at least 26 tourists. The incident has led to mass cancellations, increased flights for fleeing visitors, and raised concerns over the future of the region's economic recovery and investment prospects.
Kashmir's serene landscapes, once hailed as a bastion of peace and a burgeoning tourism hub, were marred by violence following a militant attack in Pahalgam. At least 26 tourists were killed, casting a shadow over the region's travel industry and raising security concerns among potential visitors.
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated Kashmir's transformation into a tourism hotspot, attributing it to improved safety and infrastructure developments. However, the recent bloodshed has prompted Modi to return to India urgently, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure safety in the region.
The attack has sparked a wave of cancellations, with airlines hastily organizing additional flights to facilitate the exodus of frightened tourists. Local businesses, heavily reliant on tourism, face economic hardships as the summer travel season, once promising, now looks bleak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
