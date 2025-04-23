DEVCON 2025: Paving the Future of India's Built Environment

In New Delhi's bustling district of Dwarka, the third edition of the prestigious Development Conclave, DEVCON 2025, unfolded, hosted by DDF Consultants. This year's theme, "Innovate, Build, Transform: India's Blueprint for Growth," celebrated India's remarkable architectural achievements over the past 25 years, bearing witness to the completion of over 500 projects.

Keynote speaker, Architect Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture, inaugurated the conclave with insights into the sustainability challenges confronting the built environment. Purohit underlined India's transformative potential driven by innovation, the nation's predominantly youthful workforce, and cultural depth. He highlighted the profession's critical role in equipping future generations to foster sustainable infrastructural evolution.

The highlight of the conclave was the announcement of two major institutional projects by DDF Consultants: Sindhu University in Leh and Ladakh and the Meerut Sports University. These projects signify strides in cultural proliferation and aims for a sporting milestone at the 2036 Olympics. Thought leaders like Dr. Sumita Ghosh of Niti Aayog, Naimuddin M of CPWD, and others offered their expertise on improving project accountability and construction efficiency.

Discussions at the event also revolved around the urgent rejuvenation of India's rivers, focusing on stressed urban water bodies like the Yamuna. Emphasizing technical and public participation solutions, experts proposed comprehensive plans for wastewater management and riverfront preservation. Topics such as technological integration in architecture and resilient design practices were explored, advocating collaboration across all related industry sectors.

Advanced sessions included demonstrations of seismic-resilient technologies by CECO Hirun, furthering earthquake safety measures. Innovations from companies like Hindware and Somany illustrated the impact of product design in sustainable infrastructure development. DEVCON 2025 proved to be an indispensable forum for visionary dialogue, contributing to the evolution of a sustainable and efficient built environment across India.

