Left Menu

DEVCON 2025: Paving the Future of India's Built Environment

DEVCON 2025, hosted by DDF Consultants in Delhi, emphasized innovation and sustainability in architecture. Highlighting India's pivotal role in global transformation, the event featured transformative projects and insights on river rejuvenation and disaster-resilient design. The conclave provided a platform for national thought leaders to outline strategies for a resilient future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST
DEVCON 2025: Paving the Future of India's Built Environment
DDF Consultants Hosts 3rd Edition of DEVCON 2025: Innovation, Sustainability and Technology. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi's bustling district of Dwarka, the third edition of the prestigious Development Conclave, DEVCON 2025, unfolded, hosted by DDF Consultants. This year's theme, "Innovate, Build, Transform: India's Blueprint for Growth," celebrated India's remarkable architectural achievements over the past 25 years, bearing witness to the completion of over 500 projects.

Keynote speaker, Architect Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture, inaugurated the conclave with insights into the sustainability challenges confronting the built environment. Purohit underlined India's transformative potential driven by innovation, the nation's predominantly youthful workforce, and cultural depth. He highlighted the profession's critical role in equipping future generations to foster sustainable infrastructural evolution.

The highlight of the conclave was the announcement of two major institutional projects by DDF Consultants: Sindhu University in Leh and Ladakh and the Meerut Sports University. These projects signify strides in cultural proliferation and aims for a sporting milestone at the 2036 Olympics. Thought leaders like Dr. Sumita Ghosh of Niti Aayog, Naimuddin M of CPWD, and others offered their expertise on improving project accountability and construction efficiency.

Discussions at the event also revolved around the urgent rejuvenation of India's rivers, focusing on stressed urban water bodies like the Yamuna. Emphasizing technical and public participation solutions, experts proposed comprehensive plans for wastewater management and riverfront preservation. Topics such as technological integration in architecture and resilient design practices were explored, advocating collaboration across all related industry sectors.

Advanced sessions included demonstrations of seismic-resilient technologies by CECO Hirun, furthering earthquake safety measures. Innovations from companies like Hindware and Somany illustrated the impact of product design in sustainable infrastructure development. DEVCON 2025 proved to be an indispensable forum for visionary dialogue, contributing to the evolution of a sustainable and efficient built environment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025