Special Train Arranged for Tourists Amid Pahalgam Crisis

In the face of escalating tension following a terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Indian Railways announced a special unreserved train service to aid tourists wishing to leave Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled to depart from Katra at 9:20 pm on Wednesday, this measure is to ensure swift travel back to New Delhi for those in need.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, confirmed the urgency of the operation, citing an influx of requests as a driving factor. 'We've immediately arranged this service to accommodate all classes of passengers,' Upadhyay stated, highlighting a dedication to passenger welfare at a critical time.

The journey will include stops at Udhampur, Jammu, and several other major stations, while additional resources, such as helpline numbers and help desks, have been set up to assist travelers. Contingency plans for additional trains are also in place should capacity be exceeded.

