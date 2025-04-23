Special Train Arranged for Tourists Amid Pahalgam Crisis
In response to recent terrorist tensions in Pahalgam, the Indian Railways will operate a special unreserved train from Katra to New Delhi. This initiative aims to aid tourists eager to exit the Jammu and Kashmir region swiftly. Additional trains might be deployed if demand surpasses current capacity.
- Country:
- India
In the face of escalating tension following a terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Indian Railways announced a special unreserved train service to aid tourists wishing to leave Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled to depart from Katra at 9:20 pm on Wednesday, this measure is to ensure swift travel back to New Delhi for those in need.
Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, confirmed the urgency of the operation, citing an influx of requests as a driving factor. 'We've immediately arranged this service to accommodate all classes of passengers,' Upadhyay stated, highlighting a dedication to passenger welfare at a critical time.
The journey will include stops at Udhampur, Jammu, and several other major stations, while additional resources, such as helpline numbers and help desks, have been set up to assist travelers. Contingency plans for additional trains are also in place should capacity be exceeded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu And Kashmir Village Honors Police Hero in Candlelit Tribute
Political Turmoil: Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists
Political Turmoil: Calls for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leadership
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security