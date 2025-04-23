FedEx Delivers Globally While Let's READ Empowers Mumbai's Marginalized Youth

FedEx, recognized as the world's preeminent express transportation company, is renowned for its expeditious and reliable delivery services spanning over 220 countries and territories. By leveraging a cutting-edge global air-and-ground network, FedEx guarantees timely delivery of urgent consignments with precision and efficiency.

In a contrasting yet equally impactful endeavor, United Way Mumbai is fostering literacy and imagination among children from marginalized communities through its Let's READ program. This initiative, aligned with India's National Education Policy of 2020, is dedicated to enriching young minds by improving access to culturally relevant literature in local languages.

Key strategies of Let's READ include the establishment of mini libraries stocked with 130 carefully selected books, distribution of individual book sets to young learners, the organization of interactive reading sessions, and educator training to create an enjoyable and inclusive learning environment. These concerted efforts aim to enhance children's cognitive and communication skills, providing a foundation for lifelong learning and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)