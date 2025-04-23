Left Menu

FedEx Delivers Globally While Let's READ Empowers Mumbai's Marginalized Youth

FedEx, the largest express transportation company, ensures swift delivery across 220+ countries, while United Way Mumbai's Let's READ program enhances children's literacy in marginalized communities, aligning with India's NEP 2020. Initiatives include mini libraries, book distribution, and workshops to cultivate reading habits and cognitive skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:50 IST
FedEx Delivers Globally While Let's READ Empowers Mumbai's Marginalized Youth
CSK stars players joined FedEx Cares volunteers to meet the "Let's READ" beneficiaries in Mumbai. Supported by FedEx and United Way Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
FedEx, recognized as the world's preeminent express transportation company, is renowned for its expeditious and reliable delivery services spanning over 220 countries and territories. By leveraging a cutting-edge global air-and-ground network, FedEx guarantees timely delivery of urgent consignments with precision and efficiency.

In a contrasting yet equally impactful endeavor, United Way Mumbai is fostering literacy and imagination among children from marginalized communities through its Let's READ program. This initiative, aligned with India's National Education Policy of 2020, is dedicated to enriching young minds by improving access to culturally relevant literature in local languages.

Key strategies of Let's READ include the establishment of mini libraries stocked with 130 carefully selected books, distribution of individual book sets to young learners, the organization of interactive reading sessions, and educator training to create an enjoyable and inclusive learning environment. These concerted efforts aim to enhance children's cognitive and communication skills, providing a foundation for lifelong learning and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

