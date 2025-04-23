Future Uncertain for Afghan Refugees as Germany Pauses Resettlement Flights

Germany's government has temporarily halted flights for voluntary admissions of Afghan refugees, with the decision pending until the next government takes office, the foreign ministry revealed on Wednesday.

This action comes after the new coalition between conservatives and Social Democrats agreed to address irregular migration, partly due to a rise in public concern following violent incidents involving migrants and strain on housing.

The foreign office reports that approximately 36,000 individuals, including local Afghan staff and their families, have relocated to Germany through these programs. However, about 2,600 people, including 350 former local employees, remain in Pakistan awaiting German visas and flights.

Admission processes require visa and security checks by multiple federal agencies, and confirmed admissions are legally binding. This legal consideration may restrict the incoming government from canceling current admissions.

While the outgoing government has arranged recent flights, conservative politicians critique the rush to admit refugees, suggesting the SPD-Greens coalition is trying to solidify actions before exiting office.

ProAsyl, a German NGO, warns that stopping final rescue flights could endanger vulnerable Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals, emphasizing the potential for torture or death upon return.

