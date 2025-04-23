Left Menu

Kashmir Trip Cancellations Surge Among Gujarat Tourists Post Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Gujarat tourists are cancelling Kashmir trips. Tour operators are ensuring full refunds and waivers on airline cancellations, negotiating with airlines to extend cancellation waivers until June 30. The attack, which killed 26 people including three from Gujarat, has created an atmosphere of fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has led to a wave of trip cancellations among tourists from Gujarat to Kashmir. In a bid to mitigate financial losses, tour operators are ensuring full refunds for cancellations and have requested airlines to extend ticket cancellation waivers until June 30.

Kashmir was a popular destination for Gujarati tourists, with five lakh visits in 2024. However, the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including three individuals from Gujarat, has changed the situation drastically. Tour operators are proactively helping tourists with cancellation or alteration of their plans.

Manish Sharma from Akshar Travels expressed that tour operators are committed to supporting tourists by negotiating with airlines for complete refunds. The tragedy has cast a shadow over Kashmir, once a favorite domestic destination for many, as uncertainties loom large post the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

