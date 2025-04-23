Kashmir Trip Cancellations Surge Among Gujarat Tourists Post Pahalgam Attack

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has led to a wave of trip cancellations among tourists from Gujarat to Kashmir. In a bid to mitigate financial losses, tour operators are ensuring full refunds for cancellations and have requested airlines to extend ticket cancellation waivers until June 30.

Kashmir was a popular destination for Gujarati tourists, with five lakh visits in 2024. However, the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including three individuals from Gujarat, has changed the situation drastically. Tour operators are proactively helping tourists with cancellation or alteration of their plans.

Manish Sharma from Akshar Travels expressed that tour operators are committed to supporting tourists by negotiating with airlines for complete refunds. The tragedy has cast a shadow over Kashmir, once a favorite domestic destination for many, as uncertainties loom large post the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)