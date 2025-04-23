Left Menu

Syngene International's Steady Growth Amid Market Uncertainties

Syngene International reported a 3% dip in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, but noted a 4% growth in total income. The company's performance reflects resilience despite challenges in the US biotech sector. Looking ahead, growth is expected in small and large molecule pipelines.

Updated: 23-04-2025 20:33 IST
Contract research and manufacturing company Syngene International has reported a slight dip in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, registering Rs 183 crore, down from Rs 189 crore the previous year.

Despite the profit drop, total income climbed to Rs 1,037 crore, up from Rs 933 crore year-on-year, according to the company's regulatory filing. The firm also announced a net profit of Rs 496 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 510 crore in FY24.

The board proposed a final dividend of Re 1.25 per share for FY25. Syngene MD and CEO Peter Bains highlighted the company's resilience amidst challenging US biotech funding conditions. He anticipates momentum will persist with pipeline growth in both small and large molecules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

