Crisis Management: Airfare Solutions Amidst Pahalgam Incident

In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, airlines have stepped up efforts to assist tourists trying to leave Srinagar swiftly and safely. The Civil Aviation Ministry announced additional flights on Wednesday, ensuring all fares remain controlled amidst the crisis that affected over 3,337 passengers.

The move sees major airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet operating extra services beyond their regular schedules to cope with the heightened demand. With 26 lives lost in the attack, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu also ordered no surge in airfares, while closely monitoring fare levels to ensure they are reasonable.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory, urging airlines to further increase flight availability and maintain connectivity. Measures such as waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees are supporting passengers, along with setting up facilities like a control room and food provisions at Srinagar Airport.

