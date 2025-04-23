Left Menu

Trump Considers Easing Tariffs on Chinese Imports to Ease Trade Tensions

The Trump administration is contemplating a reduction of tariffs on Chinese imports to ease trade tensions. Though reports suggest potential cuts from 145% to 50-65%, White House spokespersons label such discussions as speculative. The ongoing situation has significant repercussions on global trade and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST
Trump Considers Easing Tariffs on Chinese Imports to Ease Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is considering lowering tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling potential trade tension relief.

Despite speculations, any decisions on tariff reductions are yet to be finalized or unilaterally imposed, according to White House representatives.

This move could potentially impact global markets, even as the IMF warns of economic slowdown and debt inflation globally due to current trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025