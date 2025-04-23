Trump Considers Easing Tariffs on Chinese Imports to Ease Trade Tensions
The Trump administration is contemplating a reduction of tariffs on Chinese imports to ease trade tensions. Though reports suggest potential cuts from 145% to 50-65%, White House spokespersons label such discussions as speculative. The ongoing situation has significant repercussions on global trade and market stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:28 IST
The Trump administration is considering lowering tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling potential trade tension relief.
Despite speculations, any decisions on tariff reductions are yet to be finalized or unilaterally imposed, according to White House representatives.
This move could potentially impact global markets, even as the IMF warns of economic slowdown and debt inflation globally due to current trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
