Wendt (India) Ltd Posts Steady Profit Amid Revenue Rise

Wendt (India) Ltd, a key player in the manufacture of abrasive and precision components, announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.89 crore for the first quarter of 2025. This marks a slight decrease from the Rs 13.38 crore reported in the same period last year, according to company sources.

The Murugappa Group-owned firm saw a surge in its total income for the quarter, climbing to Rs 77.71 crore from the Rs 71.89 crore witnessed in the first quarter of the prior year. On an annual basis, the company's total income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reached Rs 242.48 crore, surpassing the Rs 233.95 crore recorded in the previous fiscal period.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 20 per share. This takes the total dividend for the financial year 2024–25 to Rs 50 per share. The declaration of the dividend awaits approval from shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

