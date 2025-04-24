Left Menu

Smart Cities Mission Drives Crime Reduction and Air Quality Improvement, Reports SBI

A State Bank of India report reveals that states efficiently utilizing Smart Cities Mission funds show notable crime rate reductions and improved air quality. The study uses a Difference-in-Differences framework to underline higher fund usage's impact on public safety and pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:25 IST
Smart Cities Mission Drives Crime Reduction and Air Quality Improvement, Reports SBI
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently published a report highlighting the positive effects of efficient fund usage under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM). The analysis shows that states with over 80% utilization of SCM funds have witnessed substantial crime rate reductions.

The report employs a Difference-in-Differences (DiD) framework to assess how higher fund utilization impacts crime reduction, effectively isolating this factor from other influences. According to SBI, investments in public safety projects, such as Integrated Command and Control Centres and intelligent traffic systems, have contributed to enhanced urban security.

Beyond crime reduction, the report also examines how Smart Cities Mission initiatives have improved air quality. Smart cities, benefiting from projects focused on green energy and air quality monitoring, have seen a noticeable drop in pollution levels compared to non-smart cities, indicating the broader environmental impact of effectively managed urban initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025