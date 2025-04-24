Smart Cities Mission Drives Crime Reduction and Air Quality Improvement, Reports SBI
A State Bank of India report reveals that states efficiently utilizing Smart Cities Mission funds show notable crime rate reductions and improved air quality. The study uses a Difference-in-Differences framework to underline higher fund usage's impact on public safety and pollution levels.
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India (SBI) recently published a report highlighting the positive effects of efficient fund usage under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM). The analysis shows that states with over 80% utilization of SCM funds have witnessed substantial crime rate reductions.
The report employs a Difference-in-Differences (DiD) framework to assess how higher fund utilization impacts crime reduction, effectively isolating this factor from other influences. According to SBI, investments in public safety projects, such as Integrated Command and Control Centres and intelligent traffic systems, have contributed to enhanced urban security.
Beyond crime reduction, the report also examines how Smart Cities Mission initiatives have improved air quality. Smart cities, benefiting from projects focused on green energy and air quality monitoring, have seen a noticeable drop in pollution levels compared to non-smart cities, indicating the broader environmental impact of effectively managed urban initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Noida's Safe City Project: A Step Towards Enhanced Public Safety
Maharashtra CM Pushes for Special Public Safety Act
Mauritius Seeks India's Aid for Green Energy Transformation
Himachal's Leap: From Water Tourism to Green Energy
Redefining Data Centres' Power Needs: Balancing Green Energy and Infrastructure Challenges