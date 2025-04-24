Minda Corporation's Stake in JV with Furukawa Electric Shrinks

Minda Corporation Ltd has announced a reduction in its stake within Furukawa Minda Electric Pvt Ltd, a joint venture, following a share subscription deal with Furukawa Electric group from Japan.

This strategic move was confirmed in a regulatory filing, explaining the share subscription agreement signed on April 24, 2025, with Furukawa Electric Company Ltd and Furukawa Automotive Systems Inc.

The agreement will see Furukawa entities subscribe to 5 crore new equity shares, raising their shareholding from 75% to 82.46%, consequently reducing Minda Corporation's interest from 25% to 17.54%.

(With inputs from agencies.)