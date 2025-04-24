Left Menu

Minda Corporation's Stake in JV with Furukawa Electric Shrinks

Minda Corporation's ownership in Furukawa Minda Electric Pvt Ltd will decrease to 17.54% following a share subscription agreement with Japan's Furukawa Electric group. The agreement involves the issuance of 5 crore new equity shares, increasing Furukawa's stake to 82.46%. This joint venture focuses on automotive components for Japanese car makers in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Minda Corporation Ltd has announced a reduction in its stake within Furukawa Minda Electric Pvt Ltd, a joint venture, following a share subscription deal with Furukawa Electric group from Japan.

This strategic move was confirmed in a regulatory filing, explaining the share subscription agreement signed on April 24, 2025, with Furukawa Electric Company Ltd and Furukawa Automotive Systems Inc.

The agreement will see Furukawa entities subscribe to 5 crore new equity shares, raising their shareholding from 75% to 82.46%, consequently reducing Minda Corporation's interest from 25% to 17.54%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

