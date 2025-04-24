Markets Stir Amidst Uncertainty over U.S.-China Tariff Drama

Markets experienced a turbulent Thursday as investors grappled with mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff and Federal Reserve policies. Stocks and the dollar fluctuated, further complicated by Trump's indecisive comments regarding China tariffs.

Despite some positive developments, such as potential reductions in tariffs pending talks with Beijing, investors remained uncertain. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after Trump's critiques of Fed Chair Jerome Powell were withdrawn, somewhat stabilizing market confidence in U.S. monetary policies.

Economic indicators showed mixed results globally, with European shares dropping and Japanese markets slightly rising. Meanwhile, energy markets steadied, with a potential increase in oil production by OPEC+ in the near future.

