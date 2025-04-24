Left Menu

Markets Stir Amidst Uncertainty over U.S.-China Tariff Drama

Global markets were unsettled on Thursday with fluctuating stocks and currencies. Investors remain uncertain about U.S. tariffs on China, influenced by President Trump's oscillating statements. Treasury yields steadied as hopes rose that tariff talks may progress, while global shares fluctuated in response to unfolding economic news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:08 IST
Markets experienced a turbulent Thursday as investors grappled with mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff and Federal Reserve policies. Stocks and the dollar fluctuated, further complicated by Trump's indecisive comments regarding China tariffs.

Despite some positive developments, such as potential reductions in tariffs pending talks with Beijing, investors remained uncertain. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after Trump's critiques of Fed Chair Jerome Powell were withdrawn, somewhat stabilizing market confidence in U.S. monetary policies.

Economic indicators showed mixed results globally, with European shares dropping and Japanese markets slightly rising. Meanwhile, energy markets steadied, with a potential increase in oil production by OPEC+ in the near future.

