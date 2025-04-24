Livguard Appoints Sameer Nagpal as New MD & CEO to Steer Growth
Livguard, a top Indian brand in energy storage and solar solutions, has appointed Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director and CEO. With vast experience in multiple industries, Nagpal aims to lead Livguard's growth and innovation in sustainable energy solutions, aligning with India's clean energy goals.
Livguard, a premier Indian brand in energy storage and solar solutions, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Known for his extensive, three-decade career across various sectors, Nagpal is expected to spearhead Livguard's next chapter of growth and innovation.
Prior to his new role at Livguard, Nagpal held significant leadership positions at major companies including Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, and Carrier Corporation. His proven record of transforming and invigorating companies makes him an ideal fit for Livguard's ambitions in the evolving energy storage and solar solutions market.
As India charges ahead to meet its clean energy targets, Nagpal's leadership will be instrumental for Livguard in playing a pivotal role in this transition. Emphasizing innovation, reliability, and a customer-first approach, Nagpal is committed to making Livguard's cutting-edge solutions more accessible across residential and industrial spheres.
