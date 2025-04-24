Boeing Battles Tariff Turmoil by Repatriating Jets

Boeing has initiated the process of reselling aircraft originally slated for China, as trade tariffs disrupt deliveries. The aerospace giant aims to mitigate potential losses by repatriating planes to the U.S., then marketing them to alternative buyers in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

The strategic move highlights the impact of escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China, which has placed added pressure on Boeing amidst internal crises. The company's decision to publicly seek new customers signals a broader message regarding the financial strain imposed by the ongoing trade war.

Despite a tumultuous trade climate, Boeing remains confident in its ability to find buyers, citing a current uptick in demand for jets. The planemaker also faces competitive pressures from Airbus, with the latter eyeing potential market gains amid the geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)