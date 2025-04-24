Left Menu

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation partnered in a recognition event at Parmarth Vidyamandir, celebrating education and empowerment through scholarships and awards, while honoring spiritual values under Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati's guidance. DSF's initiatives, blessed by HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, promote holistic development and community well-being, with a solemn tribute to peace.

Empowering Futures: DSF's Celebratory Ceremony at Parmarth Vidyamandir
Dinesh Shahra Foundation Empowers Scholars and Women Achievers at Parmarth Vidyamandir, Rishikesh. Image Credit: ANI
In a tribute to education and empowerment, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) collaborated with Parmarth Vidyamandir at a recognition ceremony in Rishikesh. The event celebrated students and women achievers, emphasizing spiritual values and community service under the leadership of Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati.

At the event, HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, highlighted the power of selfless service rooted in cultural values. He praised DSF's initiatives, stating they reflect transformative work guided by spiritual heritage. Scholarships and awards were given to deserving recipients, aligning with DSF's mission to foster holistic development.

DSF Founder Dr. Dinesh Shahra honored the Divine Feminine, advocating for initiatives that awaken inner divinity for societal upliftment. The ceremony included an Annadanam, symbolizing love and community harmony. Attendees also observed a moment of silence for victims of the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, with prayers for peace and healing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

