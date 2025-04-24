Left Menu

Tech Mahindra's Profits Skyrocket by 76.5% with New Mega-Deals

Tech Mahindra reported a 76.5% increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 1,166.7 crore. The company secured new deals worth USD 798 million, boosting its strategic transformation. Annual revenue rose 2%, with the communication segment being the top contributor.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:45 IST
Tech Mahindra announced a robust 76.5% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,166.7 crore for the March quarter of FY25. This performance is bolstered by a 3.5% margin increase.

The IT giant secured impressive new deals worth USD 798 million in this quarter, culminating in USD 2.7 billion for the fiscal year, marking a 42% rise compared to the previous year, underlining strong client relationships.

CEO Mohit Joshi and CFO Rohit Anand emphasized operational excellence, growth in strategic sectors, and solid returns to shareholders, including a 12.5% boost in dividends. Revenue and headcount statistics remain pivotal as Tech Mahindra navigates its transformation journey.

