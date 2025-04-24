Left Menu

ClearDekho Eyes National Expansion with Jaipuria Group Acquisition

ClearDekho, a leading affordable eyewear brand in India, has been acquired by the Jaipuria Group. This move aims to scale ClearDekho's operations and make high-quality eyewear accessible across the nation. The acquisition will see a structured growth plan, targeting a 10% market share in the Indian eyewear industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:48 IST
Jaipuria Group Acquires ClearDekho to Build India's Largest Mass-Market Eyewear Brand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move poised to reshape the eyewear landscape in India, ClearDekho, the country's foremost affordable eyewear brand, has been acquired by the Jaipuria Group. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for ClearDekho as it aims to solidify its national presence and expand its reach across underserved markets.

The Jaipuria Group, a diversified conglomerate renowned for its retail and international brand partnerships, has taken over majority ownership in a full buyout deal. This development aligns with ClearDekho's vision of transforming the largely fragmented Indian eyewear industry, particularly in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. The process, which includes an eventual integration into Jaipuria's broader portfolio, is envisaged to span over the next two years.

With an ambitious target set to achieve Rs 300 crore topline in three years, ClearDekho's partnership with Jaipuria Group sets the groundwork for aggressive operational scaling. The move is also aligned with a long-term goal of capturing at least a 10% share of India's booming eyewear market. Both parties are optimistic that this acquisition will elevate ClearDekho into a pillar of strength within Jaipuria's newly launched Jaipuria Brandz, which already manages global names such as Adidas and Ecco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

