India's Ambitious Steel Strategy: Aiming for 300 Million Tonnes by 2030

The Indian government is taking decisive steps to ensure the quality and pricing of steel, aiming to produce 300 million tonnes by 2030, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Pondrik. He emphasized safeguarding duties and quality control as measures to bolster domestic production amidst a surge of cheap imports.

During the Steel India 2025 event, Pondrik explained the 12% safeguard duty on steel imports, aimed at preventing low-cost imports from harming local industries. The measure, based on DGTR's recommendations, will be in place for 200 days, pending final review and adjustments.

Furthermore, India is expanding its steel capacity, pursuing international partnerships to address raw material dependencies. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need to secure supply chains for vital resources, while fostering global collaborations to elevate India's steel industry on the international stage.

