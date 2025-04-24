Left Menu

USAID Aid Freeze Strands Migrants in Mexican Crisis

A halt on USAID funding under the Trump administration has left many migrants stranded in Mexico. NGOs are struggling, with budget cuts limiting services essential to migrants. This crisis has led to increased asylum applications in Mexico and heightened risks as migrants face potential recruitment by organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:06 IST
The Trump administration's freeze on USAID funding has severely impacted NGOs aiding migrants in Mexico, forcing many to scale back vital services.

Organizations like Asylum Access Mexico and Casa Frida, which previously provided housing and legal assistance, are struggling as budget cuts lead to closures and service reductions.

This funding crisis is exacerbating the plight of thousands of migrants, increasing asylum applications in Mexico while leaving many vulnerable to exploitation by organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

