Mumbai Airport Gem Initiative: Elevating India's Jewellery Trade

Mumbai International Airport is set to revolutionize the jewellery export sector with the introduction of hand-carriage operations, commencing May 1, 2025. This landmark move is a significant step for India's thriving gem and jewellery trade.

The procedure, formalized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on March 28, 2025, enables import and export through personal carriage, simplifying logistics for industry players. A successful mock drill was conducted in April in association with key industry stakeholders.

This initiative promises to benefit emerging exporters, providing them the flexibility to carry jewellery to global markets personally. The GJEPC has also established a dedicated office at the airport to assist members with the new procedures.

