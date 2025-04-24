Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Gem Initiative: Elevating India's Jewellery Trade

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council announced the launch of hand-carriage jewellery export operations from Mumbai International Airport starting May 1, 2025. This initiative aims to simplify logistics for exporters, especially MSMEs, and bolster India's position as a global jewellery hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST
Mumbai Airport Gem Initiative: Elevating India's Jewellery Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport is set to revolutionize the jewellery export sector with the introduction of hand-carriage operations, commencing May 1, 2025. This landmark move is a significant step for India's thriving gem and jewellery trade.

The procedure, formalized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on March 28, 2025, enables import and export through personal carriage, simplifying logistics for industry players. A successful mock drill was conducted in April in association with key industry stakeholders.

This initiative promises to benefit emerging exporters, providing them the flexibility to carry jewellery to global markets personally. The GJEPC has also established a dedicated office at the airport to assist members with the new procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025