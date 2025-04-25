Left Menu

Unexpected Collision: Truck Hits Train Engine at Sarai Rohilla

A truck carrying railway wheels collided with the engine of the Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express at Delhi's Sarai Rohilla station. No injuries or derailment occurred, though the truck was damaged. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:26 IST
An unexpected collision occurred at Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station as a truck carrying railway wheels collided with the engine of the Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express on a washing line. The incident, which happened at 11:37 am on Friday, caused considerable concern among officials.

Fortunately, no derailment or injuries were reported, although the truck did sustain damage from the impact. The train was approaching from the Kisanganj railway station side when the collision happened. Prompt action was taken by Delhi Police and railway authorities to assess the situation.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, confirmed that an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the collision. Until the investigation is complete, officials will continue to monitor the matter closely to ensure safety and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

