Revving Up Road Safety: Prioritizing Two-Wheeler Lanes

Road safety experts highlight the necessity for dedicated two-wheeler lanes and stricter traffic law enforcement to enhance safety and reduce accidents. Electric two-wheelers constitute a significant portion of India's two-wheeler population. Experts stress on technology, education, and law enforcement to reduce road fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Road safety experts are urging the establishment of dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and enhanced enforcement of traffic laws. This move aims to improve safety and reduce the high number of accidents involving these vehicles.

Speaking at an event, Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education, noted that electric two-wheelers account for 44% of the two-wheeler population in India. With the vulnerability of riders and pedestrians, dedicated lanes are crucial for their safety.

Despite advances in public transport, two-wheelers remain vital in major cities, said K K Kapila of the International Road Federation. Addressing the recurring issue of traffic rule violations, specialists call for educational initiatives, a change in mindset, and stringent law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

