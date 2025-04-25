Revving Up Road Safety: Prioritizing Two-Wheeler Lanes

Road safety experts are urging the establishment of dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and enhanced enforcement of traffic laws. This move aims to improve safety and reduce the high number of accidents involving these vehicles.

Speaking at an event, Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education, noted that electric two-wheelers account for 44% of the two-wheeler population in India. With the vulnerability of riders and pedestrians, dedicated lanes are crucial for their safety.

Despite advances in public transport, two-wheelers remain vital in major cities, said K K Kapila of the International Road Federation. Addressing the recurring issue of traffic rule violations, specialists call for educational initiatives, a change in mindset, and stringent law enforcement.

