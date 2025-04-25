Tariff Exemptions Bring Relief to China's Pharmaceutical Imports amid Trade Tensions

Pharmaceutical companies operating in China are reportedly receiving tariff exemptions on some imported drugs, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. This shift might indicate Chinese authorities' willingness to ease trade tensions with the U.S., especially amidst an intensifying trade war.

"We have anecdotal reports of tariff-free drug imports," said Michael Hart, the chamber's president, without specifying the companies or sectors affected. The focus appears to be on drug-specific exemptions rather than a broader sectoral relief.

The high tariffs, initially imposed in reaction to U.S. trade policies, have severely impacted Western medicines, prompting major drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson and Merck, to predict profit reductions. With pharmaceutical products constituting a vital segment of U.S.-China trade, future adjustments could have major economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)