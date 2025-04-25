Trump's Tariffs: European SMEs Rethink U.S. Expansion

President Donald Trump's unpredictable approach to tariffs is prompting smaller European companies to reconsider U.S. market expansions, highlighting challenges in navigating trade within the world's leading economy.

Trump's tariffs, targeting imports from steel to cars, aim to encourage foreign investment in the U.S. However, for smaller companies, high costs and uncertainty deter commitment.

European businesses are told to explore alternative markets like India and Latin America, as firms tread carefully amid instability driven by U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)