Left Menu

CBIC Simplifies Import Procedures for Air Cargo Containers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has simplified procedures for temporary import of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) to facilitate trade. This aligns with international best practices and includes waiving transhipment permit fees to ease business operations and improve air cargo infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:28 IST
CBIC Simplifies Import Procedures for Air Cargo Containers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced new measures to streamline the temporary import process for Unit Load Devices (ULDs) or air containers, aiming to enhance trade facilitation.

This initiative allows ULDs to be imported temporarily outside the Customs area upon the execution of a Continuity Bond by air carriers or air console agents, who are responsible for the export within a specified timeline.

Additionally, the CBIC has waived the transhipment permit fee for all movements effective from April 24, significantly reducing delays in logistics operations as part of efforts to upgrade air cargo infrastructure, as outlined in the 2025-26 Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025