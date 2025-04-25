CBIC Simplifies Import Procedures for Air Cargo Containers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced new measures to streamline the temporary import process for Unit Load Devices (ULDs) or air containers, aiming to enhance trade facilitation.

This initiative allows ULDs to be imported temporarily outside the Customs area upon the execution of a Continuity Bond by air carriers or air console agents, who are responsible for the export within a specified timeline.

Additionally, the CBIC has waived the transhipment permit fee for all movements effective from April 24, significantly reducing delays in logistics operations as part of efforts to upgrade air cargo infrastructure, as outlined in the 2025-26 Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)