CBIC Simplifies Import Procedures for Air Cargo Containers
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has simplified procedures for temporary import of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) to facilitate trade. This aligns with international best practices and includes waiving transhipment permit fees to ease business operations and improve air cargo infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced new measures to streamline the temporary import process for Unit Load Devices (ULDs) or air containers, aiming to enhance trade facilitation.
This initiative allows ULDs to be imported temporarily outside the Customs area upon the execution of a Continuity Bond by air carriers or air console agents, who are responsible for the export within a specified timeline.
Additionally, the CBIC has waived the transhipment permit fee for all movements effective from April 24, significantly reducing delays in logistics operations as part of efforts to upgrade air cargo infrastructure, as outlined in the 2025-26 Budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GreenLine's USD 275 Million Investment to Revolutionize India's Logistics
Revolutionizing Logistics: Daakia.com's AI-Driven Courier Platform Launched
Hindustan Zinc Revolutionizes Procurement with Digital Logistics Platform
Bhutan King Inspects India's First International Multimodal Logistics Park
India Withdraws Transhipment Facility Amidst Strained Bangladesh Trade Relations