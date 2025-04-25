Orient Electric's Profit Surges Amid Strategic Premiumisation

Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) has announced a remarkable over two-fold increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 31.26 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This surge is attributed to heightened efficiency and a strategic shift towards premiumisation.

The CK Birla group firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the same quarter last year, as per its latest regulatory filing. Revenue from operations registered a 9.41% rise, climbing to Rs 861.85 crore, compared to Rs 787.66 crore in the previous fiscal period.

MD & CEO Ravindra Singh Negi highlighted the company's success in achieving consistent growth across segments and improving EBITDA margins. The gains result from strategic initiatives focusing on premiumisation, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach. For FY25, OEL's net profit rose to Rs 83.21 crore, marking a 10.54% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)