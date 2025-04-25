Left Menu

Orient Electric's Profit Surges Amid Strategic Premiumisation

Orient Electric Ltd reported a significant increase in net profit to Rs 31.26 crore in Q4 March 2025, doubling from the previous year. The company attributes this growth to strategic focus on premiumisation and operational efficiency, despite a modest revenue increase and higher expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:47 IST
Orient Electric's Profit Surges Amid Strategic Premiumisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) has announced a remarkable over two-fold increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 31.26 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This surge is attributed to heightened efficiency and a strategic shift towards premiumisation.

The CK Birla group firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the same quarter last year, as per its latest regulatory filing. Revenue from operations registered a 9.41% rise, climbing to Rs 861.85 crore, compared to Rs 787.66 crore in the previous fiscal period.

MD & CEO Ravindra Singh Negi highlighted the company's success in achieving consistent growth across segments and improving EBITDA margins. The gains result from strategic initiatives focusing on premiumisation, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach. For FY25, OEL's net profit rose to Rs 83.21 crore, marking a 10.54% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025