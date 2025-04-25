Orient Electric's Profit Surges Amid Strategic Premiumisation
Orient Electric Ltd reported a significant increase in net profit to Rs 31.26 crore in Q4 March 2025, doubling from the previous year. The company attributes this growth to strategic focus on premiumisation and operational efficiency, despite a modest revenue increase and higher expenses.
- Country:
- India
Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) has announced a remarkable over two-fold increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 31.26 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This surge is attributed to heightened efficiency and a strategic shift towards premiumisation.
The CK Birla group firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the same quarter last year, as per its latest regulatory filing. Revenue from operations registered a 9.41% rise, climbing to Rs 861.85 crore, compared to Rs 787.66 crore in the previous fiscal period.
MD & CEO Ravindra Singh Negi highlighted the company's success in achieving consistent growth across segments and improving EBITDA margins. The gains result from strategic initiatives focusing on premiumisation, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach. For FY25, OEL's net profit rose to Rs 83.21 crore, marking a 10.54% increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)