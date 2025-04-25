Left Menu

Steel Sector Paves Path to a $5-Trillion Economy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the pivotal role of the steel sector in India's journey towards a $5-trillion economy. Emphasizing sustainability, the government prioritizes green steel as India enhances its steel capacity, aiming for industrial growth and self-reliance. Strategic policies and investments drive this transformation.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:18 IST
The steel sector is set to play a crucial part in India's economic surge as the nation targets a $5-trillion economy, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He emphasized the government's focus on green steel, highlighting significant progress in industrial transformation.

Addressing the 6th Steel India 2025 Conference, Pradhan noted India's evolution to the world's second-largest steel producer, following extensive modernizations in steel production and logistics. He underscored the country's commitment to self-reliance and sustainable industrial development, contributing over 7.5% to global steel output.

Pradhan also discussed strategic investments and policies like the National Steel Policy 2017 that aim to expand steel capacity significantly. Initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission are crucial in enhancing environmental sustainability. The minister expressed optimism about innovation and entrepreneurship driving future growth and green technology advancements.

