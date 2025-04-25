Blaze at Gwalior Railway Station Sparks Investigation

Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a fire outbreak on Friday, resulting in the destruction of a VIP waiting room and the adjoining station director's office. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The fire, which erupted on platform No. 1, was successfully controlled within an hour by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Fire Department. Officials indicate that the blaze's origin is still under investigation, as construction work is reportedly ongoing at the railway site.

The prompt response by station staff and railway officials ensured the safety of passengers, with the Railway Protection Force facilitating a quick evacuation. All train services were temporarily halted during the incident as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)