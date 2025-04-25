Left Menu

Blaze at Gwalior Railway Station Sparks Investigation

A fire damaged the VIP waiting room and station director's office at Gwalior Railway Station. Rapid response by fire officers contained the blaze within an hour. No injuries were reported. The cause remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Gwalior | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:44 IST
Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a fire outbreak on Friday, resulting in the destruction of a VIP waiting room and the adjoining station director's office. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The fire, which erupted on platform No. 1, was successfully controlled within an hour by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Fire Department. Officials indicate that the blaze's origin is still under investigation, as construction work is reportedly ongoing at the railway site.

The prompt response by station staff and railway officials ensured the safety of passengers, with the Railway Protection Force facilitating a quick evacuation. All train services were temporarily halted during the incident as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

