ZAVO: Pioneering a Rewarding Repayment Revolution in India

ZAVO introduces India's first RepayTech platform with a novel cashback feature, transforming loan repayments into rewarding experiences. The pioneering EMI Discounting feature offers users a 10% interest discount as cashback for timely payments, marking a significant shift in the loan repayment landscape and encouraging responsible financial behavior.

ZAVO, India's trailblazing RepayTech platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking system that turns timely loan repayments into a rewarding journey. Announced from New Delhi, the service introduces a unique cashback feature for ZAVOPrime users, providing a new dimension to loan management.

The platform's innovative EMI Discounting feature stands out by offering a 10% discount on the interest segment of EMIs, returned to users as cashback. This development has seen over 5,000 users subscribing within just 72 hours of its launch, highlighting a growing demand for smart financial solutions.

CEO Kundan Shahi emphasizes that repayment innovation is essential, stating that disciplined borrowers deserve more than mere reminders. ZAVO's approach not only facilitates savings and credit score improvements but is also reshaping India's rigid loan repayment systems by rewarding timely payers.

