Global Conference on Autism 2025: Pioneering Inclusive Futures

The SRM College of Occupational Therapy recently launched the International Conference on Autism 2025 at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai. Themed "Rethinking Autism: A Holistic Approach to Participation, Education, and Employment," the conference aimed to foster a deeper understanding of autism and enhance global dialogue on inclusive practices.

The event attracted over 1500 attendees, including students, researchers, and professionals, highlighting voices from leading figures in occupational therapy and autism studies. Notable speakers included Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SRM Medical College Hospital, Dr. Teresa A. May-Benson, and Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, underscoring the diverse expertise present.

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Shukla emphasized the importance of viewing autism as a unique communication method rather than a limitation, advocating for a more supportive environment that embraces neurodiversity. The conference also showcased a commemorative souvenir and presented the Excellence Award in Autism, reflecting SRMIST's commitment to advancing autism care globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)