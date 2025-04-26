Devastating Explosion Rocks Southern Iran's Strategic Port
A blast at the Rajaei port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, injured 406, a significant increase from initial reports. Iranian authorities ruled out the involvement of energy infrastructure but have not provided a cause. The explosion coincided with U.S.-Iran talks on Iran's advancing nuclear program.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Iran
A devastating explosion occurred at southern Iran's Rajaei port, injuring 406 individuals, with numbers significantly rising from initial reports.
While the cause remains unknown, authorities have dismissed any link to energy facilities, commonly associated with industrial accidents in the region.
The incident unfolded amid Iran-U.S. negotiations in Oman concerning Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran Gives Nuclear Talks a 'Genuine Chance' Amid Trump Bombing Threats
High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek Diplomatic Path Amid Tensions
Historic Diplomatic Conversation: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Spark Optimism
Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme next week, reports AP, citing Iranian state media.
High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: U.S. and Iran Meet in Oman