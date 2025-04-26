Left Menu

Devastating Explosion Rocks Southern Iran's Strategic Port

A blast at the Rajaei port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, injured 406, a significant increase from initial reports. Iranian authorities ruled out the involvement of energy infrastructure but have not provided a cause. The explosion coincided with U.S.-Iran talks on Iran's advancing nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Iran

A devastating explosion occurred at southern Iran's Rajaei port, injuring 406 individuals, with numbers significantly rising from initial reports.

While the cause remains unknown, authorities have dismissed any link to energy facilities, commonly associated with industrial accidents in the region.

The incident unfolded amid Iran-U.S. negotiations in Oman concerning Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

