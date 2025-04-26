Left Menu

Traders Call for Trade Boycott with Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

Local traders have launched a poster campaign to sever trade ties with Pakistan following a terror attack. The campaign, organized by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, urges a halt on Pakistan-related imports and exports. The initiative emphasizes finding alternative markets and boosting local production.

  • India

In a significant move, local traders have initiated a widespread poster campaign urging businesses to terminate all trade relations with Pakistan. The action comes in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal announced the campaign's launch at the Kashmere Gate market, a crucial trading hub. Goyal emphasized the call to action involving 700 trader associations and 56 industrial areas to halt trade with Pakistan.

CTI vice-president Deepak Garg highlighted that trade worth around Rs 10,000 crore occurred between India and Pakistan in 2024, involving various imports and exports. The CTI is advocating for exploring trade alternatives with other nations and enhancing local production to mitigate dependence on Pakistan.

